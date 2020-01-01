Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 776.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 680,516 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after acquiring an additional 312,411 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 203,204 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 121,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

