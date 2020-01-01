Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $11,452,000.00. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $866,098.40. Insiders sold a total of 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Shares of NYSE:GO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 330,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.