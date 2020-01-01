Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) to Announce ($0.15) Earnings Per Share

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $64.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 10x Genomics an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 164,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,775. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $88.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.33 million.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.