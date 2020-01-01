Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.75. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $90.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

