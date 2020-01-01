Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 88,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,568. The stock has a market cap of $269.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $144,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

