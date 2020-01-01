Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $999.70 million to $1.05 billion. Camping World reported sales of $982.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. Camping World’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 727,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Camping World has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 585,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,640,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Camping World by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

