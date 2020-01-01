Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.75

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 679942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

