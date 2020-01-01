Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.54%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 561.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.