Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.
Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 653,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,756. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.