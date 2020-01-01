Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 653,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,756. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

