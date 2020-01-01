Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

BYD.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$215.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director W. Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total value of C$14,418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,491,452.25. Also, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total transaction of C$12,976,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,664,576.50.

BYD.UN stock traded down C$1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$202.00. The company had a trading volume of 109,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$199.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$180.91. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$160.54 and a 12 month high of C$209.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 14.51%.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

