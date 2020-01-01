Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.08 Million

Analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will post $277.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $290.76 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $225.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.56.

NYSE:SAM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.85. 71,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.77. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total value of $383,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,995 shares of company stock worth $27,185,615. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

