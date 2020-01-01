Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.55

Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BGSC traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 145.10 ($1.91). The stock had a trading volume of 200,942 shares. Bmo Global Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,414 ($18.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 979.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $881.52 million and a P/E ratio of 27.90.

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 3,500 shares of Bmo Global Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,629.83). Also, insider Anja Balfour purchased 7,419 shares of Bmo Global Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,941.46 ($13,077.43). Insiders bought a total of 11,469 shares of company stock worth $2,236,246 in the last 90 days.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.