BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMCH. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of BMC Stock stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 218,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $372,799.00. Insiders sold 74,963 shares of company stock worth $2,146,319 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BMC Stock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

