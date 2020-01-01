BLAST (BLAST) One Day Volume Tops $27.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. BLAST has a total market cap of $27,372.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, BLAST has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039016 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003925 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000711 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 62,605,342 coins and its circulating supply is 62,605,392 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.