BitWhite Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $23,825.00 and $17,011.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

