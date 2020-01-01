BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $181,685.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $15,046.00 and approximately $181,685.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

