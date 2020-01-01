Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $10.00 and $3,307.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059598 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085349 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00070493 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,252.06 or 1.00500898 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

