Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,345.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $490,056.00 and approximately $2,345.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Nanex, Sistemkoin and Altcoin Trader.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00382498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00073807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120354 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000927 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,807,426 coins and its circulating supply is 4,777,880 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

