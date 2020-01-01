Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $5.32 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $93.19 million and $14.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00073771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Bleutrade, Bitfinex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00389756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119729 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, HitBTC, Coinnest, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, TDAX, BitFlip, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Bleutrade, Ovis, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, YoBit, Koineks, Coinone, SouthXchange, Bithumb, DSX, Binance, Exmo, Negocie Coins, Crex24, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Graviex, Braziliex, Upbit, Huobi, QuadrigaCX, Indodax, Korbit, Vebitcoin, Bitsane, BitMarket, CEX.IO, Zebpay, OKEx, C2CX, Kucoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.