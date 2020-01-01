BitCoen (BEN) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $41,413.00 and $513.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

