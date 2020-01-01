BitBar Achieves Market Cap of $65,596.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00020476 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. BitBar has a market cap of $65,596.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,917.30 or 2.61554915 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,270 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

