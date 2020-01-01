BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 1,249,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 10.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

BioTime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

