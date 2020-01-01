BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.00

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.25. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 3,980 shares trading hands.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market cap of $328.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at $691,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,327.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,440 shares of company stock worth $2,190,241 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 230.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $283,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

