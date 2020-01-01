Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.27. Biocept shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 9,513,217 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.