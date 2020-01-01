Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 283,383 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.