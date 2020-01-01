Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,556,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $6,266,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,550,896.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.76. The stock had a trading volume of 217,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. Beigene has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.47.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene will post -13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

