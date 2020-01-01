BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Hits $477,567.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $477,567.00 and approximately $38,013.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

