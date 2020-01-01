BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.72

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

About BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

