Bayer (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €72.78 ($84.63) and last traded at €72.81 ($84.66), 1,018,336 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €73.21 ($85.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is €70.36 and its 200 day moving average is €65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion and a PE ratio of -57.24.

Bayer Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

