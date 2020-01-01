Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. 45,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $625.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $71,741.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,523.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $833,300. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

