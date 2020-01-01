Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

News stories about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) have been trending very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 212,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,562. The company has a market cap of $739.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.