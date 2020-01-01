BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $39,432.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.