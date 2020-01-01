AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

