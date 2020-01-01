Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.70

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.70 and traded as low as $16.89. Avacta Group shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 88,031 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.70.

In other news, insider Trevor Nichols acquired 107,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,341.90 ($25,443.17).

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

