Autonio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Autonio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Exrates. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $211,042.00 and $39.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

