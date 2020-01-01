Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.93

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.93 and traded as low as $24.43. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 3,259,787 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$24.85 and its 200-day moving average is A$26.92.

In related news, insider Shayne Elliott purchased 30,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$24.19 ($17.16) per share, with a total value of A$725,990.28 ($514,886.72).

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

