AudioCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $212,484.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $212,484.00 and $50.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085373 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,185.13 or 0.99495464 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine . AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

