ARAW Market Capitalization Achieves $29,066.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. ARAW has a market capitalization of $29,066.00 and $17.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.06013395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029887 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001223 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.