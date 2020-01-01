Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Up 8.4%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.82, 1,360,752 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 363% from the average session volume of 293,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

