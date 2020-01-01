Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Down 9.6%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares were down 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 1,766,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 634,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQMS shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

