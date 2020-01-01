Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTR. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WTR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 1,283,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,019. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.31. Aqua America has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aqua America will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

