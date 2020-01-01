Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
