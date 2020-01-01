Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.