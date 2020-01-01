Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX, BitMax and Sistemkoin. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $1.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, Bitinka, Upbit, Coinone, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, KuCoin, Coinall, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Binance DEX, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.