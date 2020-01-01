Analyzing Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$74.80 million ($2.25) -1.98 Vericel $90.86 million 8.56 -$8.14 million ($0.14) -124.29

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -105.82% -88.93% Vericel -12.68% 3.66% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 2 1 5 0 2.38 Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 121.51%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $23.23, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Solid Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

