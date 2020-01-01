Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Price Target at €53.52

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.52 ($62.23).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ETR NEM traded down €0.70 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €58.80 ($68.37). 71,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €30.33 ($35.27) and a twelve month high of €60.50 ($70.35). The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 56.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.47.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

