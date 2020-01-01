Analysts Set Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Target Price at $21.33

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 719,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,116. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 117,109 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 612,235 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.