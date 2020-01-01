Analysts Set ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $84.25

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

