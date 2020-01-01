Analysts Set $5.00 Price Target for Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNJN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Finjan by 37.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Finjan by 15.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Finjan during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNJN remained flat at $$2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 81,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,786. Finjan has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

