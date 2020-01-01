Analysts Expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $344.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.64 million. PTC posted sales of $334.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.86 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. PTC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 435,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

