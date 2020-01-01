Analysts Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to post sales of $5.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.70 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.82 billion to $22.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE IP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $121,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.